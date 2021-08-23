Cancel
Environment

Daily Weather Forecast For West. Bend

Posted by 
West Bend Bulletin
West Bend Bulletin
 3 days ago

WEST. BEND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0ba82SG400

  • Monday, August 23

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

West Bend Bulletin

West Bend Bulletin

West Bend, WI
