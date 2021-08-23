Daily Weather Forecast For El Centro

EL CENTRO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 104 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 106 °F, low 81 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 110 °F, low 84 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 114 °F, low 82 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.