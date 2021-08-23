Cancel
Beaufort, SC

Weather Forecast For Beaufort

Beaufort Voice
Beaufort Voice
 3 days ago

BEAUFORT, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0ba8273I00

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Beaufort, SC
With Beaufort Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

