Weather Forecast For Beaufort
BEAUFORT, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0