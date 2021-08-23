Minot Daily Weather Forecast
MINOT, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 26
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
