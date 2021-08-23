Minot Daily Weather Forecast

MINOT, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 24 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 23 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 68 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, August 26 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 68 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 23 mph



