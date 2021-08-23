Cancel
Buckingham Palace guard ceremony returns after COVID hiatus

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

British soldiers in scarlet tunics and bearskin hats paraded outside Buckingham Palace on Monday as the Changing the Guard ceremony resumed after a pandemic-induced 18-month gap.

The tourist-pleasing spectacle was halted in March 2020 as Britain went into lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus .

On Monday, soldiers from the Coldstream Guards marched from their London barracks to the home of Queen Elizabeth II to mount the guard, as scores of spectators watched and took photos

A military band played tunes saluting British success at the Tokyo Olympics , including the theme from “Chariots of Fire” and Spandau Ballet’s “Gold.”

Soldiers have maintained sentry duty outside royal residences during the pandemic, but the ceremonial changeover was not held.

