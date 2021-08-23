Cancel
Roseburg, OR

Weather Forecast For Roseburg

Roseburg News Beat
 3 days ago

ROSEBURG, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V0u9X_0ba81Yf300

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

