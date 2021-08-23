4-Day Weather Forecast For Galveston

GALVESTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 82 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 81 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 81 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 81 °F Light wind



