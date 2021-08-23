Cancel
Galveston, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Galveston

Posted by 
Galveston Digest
Galveston Digest
 3 days ago

GALVESTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPfjG_0ba81Wtb00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 82 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 81 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 81 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 81 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Galveston Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

