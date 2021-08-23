Cancel
Fort Walton Beach, FL

A rainy Monday in Fort Walton Beach — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Fort Walton Beach Post
 3 days ago

(FORT WALTON BEACH, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Fort Walton Beach Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fort Walton Beach:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0ba81MJZ00

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 87 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fort Walton Beach, FL
With Fort Walton Beach Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

