A rainy Monday in Titusville — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(TITUSVILLE, FL) Monday is set to be rainy in Titusville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Titusville:

Monday, August 23 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 91 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 78 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 78 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.