Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wausau, WI

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Wausau Today
Wausau Today
 3 days ago

(WAUSAU, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wausau. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wausau:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Tgnf_0ba816HC00

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Wausau Today

Wausau Today

Wausau, WI
22
Followers
187
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wausau Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wausau, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Posted by
CNN

The latest on the Kabul airport attack

Kabul death toll increases to more than 90 killed, 150 wounded, according to the Afghan Health Ministry. The death toll from Thursday's blasts in Kabul has increased to more than 90 people killed, an official with Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health told CNN Friday. There are also more than 150...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court ends CDC's pandemic residential eviction moratorium

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ended the pandemic-related federal moratorium on residential evictions imposed by President Joe Biden's administration in a challenge to the policy brought by a coalition of landlords and real estate trade groups. The justices, who in June had left in...
ABC News

DA won't challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

SAN DIEGO -- Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer...
Posted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, right-wing groups over Jan. 6

Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday filed a lawsuit against former President Trump , Trump ally Roger Stone and members of right-wing extremist groups over their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The civil rights suit alleges Trump, acting in concert with groups like the Proud Boys and...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.
Posted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt says he saved lives on Jan. 6

The Capitol Police officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol spoke out for the first time on Thursday, contending that he “saved countless lives” when protecting lawmakers against the violent rioters. The officer, Lt. Michael Byrd, was publicly identified for the first time...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Time’s Up CEO Tina Tchen resigns in wake of Cuomo scandal

NEW YORK (AP) — The chief executive of the sexual harassment victims’ advocacy group Time’s Up resigned Thursday amid outrage over revelations that its leaders advised former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration after he was first accused of misconduct last year. Time’s Up CEO and president Tina Tchen said...
Posted by
CNN

ESPN removes Rachel Nichols from NBA coverage and cancels 'The Jump'

New York (CNN Business) — Rachel Nichols — ESPN's longtime NBA host — has been removed from coverage of the sport, and her weekday show "The Jump" has been canceled, the network confirmed Wednesday. David Roberts, ESPN's senior vice president of production, said in a statement to CNN Business that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy