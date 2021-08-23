Auburn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
AUBURN, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
