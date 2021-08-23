Daily Weather Forecast For Lake Havasu City
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then haze overnight
- High 107 °F, low 80 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 109 °F, low 85 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 111 °F, low 86 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 114 °F, low 86 °F
- Light wind
