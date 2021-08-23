Daily Weather Forecast For Lake Havasu City

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then haze overnight High 107 °F, low 80 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 109 °F, low 85 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 111 °F, low 86 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 114 °F, low 86 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.