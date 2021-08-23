Weather Forecast For Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 82 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
