Lake City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LAKE CITY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 88 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



