4-Day Weather Forecast For Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
