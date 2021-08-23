Danville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DANVILLE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 94 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
