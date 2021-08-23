Griffin Daily Weather Forecast

GRIFFIN, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 24 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 26 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 86 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.