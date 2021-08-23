Daily Weather Forecast For East. Lansing
EAST. LANSING, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0