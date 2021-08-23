Logan Daily Weather Forecast
LOGAN, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Patchy smoke during the day; while mostly clear then areas of smoke overnight
- High 84 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
