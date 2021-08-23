Portland Weather Forecast
PORTLAND, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Areas of fog during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 73 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
