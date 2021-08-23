Johnstown Weather Forecast
JOHNSTOWN, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
