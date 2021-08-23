Daily Weather Forecast For Dover
DOVER, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
