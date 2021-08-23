Cancel
San Tan Valley, AZ

Daily Weather Forecast For San Tan Valley

Posted by 
San Tan Valley Digest
San Tan Valley Digest
 3 days ago

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0ba80IkS00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 79 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 81 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 108 °F, low 81 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

