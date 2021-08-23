Daily Weather Forecast For Utica
UTICA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0