Janesville Weather Forecast
JANESVILLE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
