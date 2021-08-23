Oshkosh Daily Weather Forecast
OSHKOSH, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 85 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
