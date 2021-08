LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As COVID cases continue to rise, local pharmacies are seeing a rise in testing again too. “Over the last few months, testing had definitely gone down. The majority of the tests we had done were for people that were traveling and needed to have negative tests on file,” Bryce Walker, a Pharmacist at Kohll’s Pharmacy said. “But I would say in the last probably two to four weeks, it’s definitely gone up, just people wanting to get tested in the community.”