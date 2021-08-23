Weather Forecast For Leesburg
LEESBURG, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
