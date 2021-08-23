Yuba City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
YUBA CITY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Haze then sunny during the day; while haze overnight
- High 92 °F, low 59 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 60 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
