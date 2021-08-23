Trey Lance says he’s given ‘zero’ thought to being 49ers starting quarterback

780 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. "Dwight Hicks and the Hot Licks" are reuniting, to help raise money for the Golden Heart Fund, which assists former San Francisco 49ers players in need. Hicks, along with Ronnie Lott, Carlton Williamson and Eric Wright, are considered the greatest secondary in 49ers history. Hicks was a veteran safety in 1981, when the 49ers drafted three rookies to start in the secondary with him. He played in four Pro Bowls.