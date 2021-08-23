Trey Lance says he’s given ‘zero’ thought to being 49ers starting quarterback
The idea of Trey Lance beating out Jimmy Garoppolo for the 49ers' starting quarterback job this season has been a subject that fans and media haven't stopped wondering about since he was drafted in April, but Lance says he hasn't even considered the possibility since the summer got underway.
