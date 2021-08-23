Cancel
NFL

Trey Lance says he’s given ‘zero’ thought to being 49ers starting quarterback

By Kirk Larrabee, follow
49erswebzone
49erswebzone
 3 days ago
459 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The idea of Trey Lance beating out Jimmy Garoppolo for the 49ers' starting quarterback job this season has been a subject that fans and media haven't stopped wondering about since he was drafted in April, but Lance says he hasn't even considered the possibility since the summer got underway.

49erswebzone

49erswebzone

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

