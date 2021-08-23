Bismarck Daily Weather Forecast

BISMARCK, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 24 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 74 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, August 26 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 71 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 23 mph



