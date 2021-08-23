Most of Iowa water supplies comply with standards

(Radio Iowa) – The 2020 Annual Drinking water Compliance Report shows Iowa’s public water systems have 98-point-nine percent compliance. The D-N-R’s Corey McCoid says the number of systems meeting all health-based standards was the highest in 25 years. “This is all based on what would be the finished water that the water plants produce in the local communities or other water supplies. Some of those would be based on groundwater or wells, and some of them would be based on surface water,” McCoid says.