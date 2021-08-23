Eau Claire Weather Forecast

EAU CLAIRE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 86 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 76 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 10 mph



