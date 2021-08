Merry Monday morning, Mane Landers! Well, it was a mixed bag of a weekend, but since it’s my birthday tomorrow, I’m going to keep a great attitude. Thanks to the MLS All-Star match on Wednesday, we get a little extra soccer, and that is always a good thing. It is also a little weird to think we’re heading towards the end of August. This year is flying by, though if we’re not careful, we’re in for a repeat of some of 2020. Let’s get to the links!