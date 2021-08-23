Weather Forecast For Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 87 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



