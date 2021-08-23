Flagstaff Weather Forecast
FLAGSTAFF, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
