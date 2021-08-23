Weather Forecast For Newnan
NEWNAN, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0