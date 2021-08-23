Weather Forecast For Newnan

NEWNAN, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



