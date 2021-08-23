4-Day Weather Forecast For Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
