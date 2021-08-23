4-Day Weather Forecast For Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.