Medford Weather Forecast

MEDFORD, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Areas Of Smoke High 85 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 1 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Smoke during the day; while smoke then partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 1 to 9 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



