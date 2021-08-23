Indio Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
INDIO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 102 °F, low 78 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 105 °F, low 83 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 109 °F, low 86 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 111 °F, low 85 °F
- Light wind
