Valdosta, GA

Rainy Monday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Valdosta Journal
Valdosta Journal
 3 days ago

(VALDOSTA, GA) Monday is set to be rainy in Valdosta, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Valdosta:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0ba7x2iI00

  • Monday, August 23

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

