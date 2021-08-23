Weather Forecast For Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Widespread fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
