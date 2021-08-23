Daily Weather Forecast For Merced
MERCED, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny then haze during the day; while mostly clear then haze overnight
- High 89 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
