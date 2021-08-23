Lafayette Daily Weather Forecast

LAFAYETTE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Widespread fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 94 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 95 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.