Grand Junction Weather Forecast
GRAND JUNCTION, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 61 °F
- 5 to 20 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
