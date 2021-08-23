Daily Weather Forecast For Bend
BEND, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 73 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
