Daily Weather Forecast For Bend

BEND, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight High 73 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



