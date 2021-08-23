Weather Forecast For Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
