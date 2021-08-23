Cancel
Fargo, ND

Rainy forecast for Fargo? Jump on it!

Posted by 
Fargo News Alert
Fargo News Alert
 3 days ago

(FARGO, ND) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Fargo Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fargo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0ba7wc2200

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fargo News Alert

Fargo News Alert

Fargo, ND
