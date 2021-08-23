Weather Forecast For Redding
REDDING, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Haze then sunny during the day; while haze overnight
- High 95 °F, low 63 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Haze then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0