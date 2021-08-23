Provo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PROVO, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
